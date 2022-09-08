Nine companies are investors with preferential treatment in the Kuril Islands — CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Nine companies have become investors under the preferential regime in the Kuril Islands, CEO of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation Nikolay Zapryagaev said on Thursday at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"A unique regime for business was established in the Kuril Islands in 2022," the top manager said. "Currently, over six months of existence of the regime in the Kuril Islands, we already have nine investors <...> intending to construct something there; some of them have already started implementing these projects," Zapryagaev said. Many of them are working in the tourist sphere, he added.

Investors registered in the Kuril Islands after January 1, 2022 will be exempt from income and property taxes for 20 years from the date of registering as the tax payer. Transport and land taxes are also set to zero.

