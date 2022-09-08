Northern Sea Route significant for China — Russian Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. The Northern Sea Route is significant for China, as evidenced by the detailed examination of plans to develop the Russian integrated transport line in the Arctic Region, Minister for Far East Development Aleksey Chekunkov said on Thursday at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"My attention was particularly called during the important and interesting plenary session yesterday by the thesis of a senior government official, the third top individual from China. I am working with Chinese comrades for a long time; they are very ceremonial, polite, speak in a grand manner in such formats, and new essential content rarely appears there. They reminded about our plans to develop the Northern Sea Route and even indicated the figure - 1.8 trillion rubles ($29.6 bln). Since they stated it at such stage, it means that each paragraph of the plan has been examined and felt deeply by them, <…> so significant this route is for them," the Minister said.

The sea corridor for Russia is significant for export of natural resources and it is the alternative to traditional logistical routes for China, Chekunkov added.

