Russia can become India's important partner through supply of coking coal — Prime Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Russia has the opportunity to become an important partner for India’s steel industry through the supply of coking coal, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his video address at the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"Russia can become an important partner for the Indian steel industry through the supply of coking coal," he said.

Modi recalled that in 2019 he had the opportunity to participate in the EEF.

"At that time, we announced India's "Act Far-East" policy. And as a result, India's cooperation with the Russian Far East has increased in various fields," he noted.

According to Modi, "today, this policy has become a key pillar of the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" of India and Russia."

