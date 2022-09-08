Transport connectivity will play important role in Russian-Indian ties — Indian PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Transport connectivity will play an important role in the development of relations between Russia and India, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his video address at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"Whether we talk about the International North-South Corridor, the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor or the Northern Sea Route, [transport] connectivity will play an important role in the development of our relations in the future," Modi said.

