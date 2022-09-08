Geopolitical changes stimulate development of Northern Sea Route, Arctic — expert

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. The geopolitical situation of recent months has contributed to the more intensive development of the Northern Sea Route, Vladimir Panov, special representative for the development of the Arctic at the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

He added that the Northern Sea Route will become an important transport corridor on the route, which is relevant for Russia.

"If we look at the changes in geopolitics, [it becomes] obvious that our main direction will be movement from west to east. This in particular stimulates the development of the Northern Sea Route and all Arctic projects. <…> Development of breakthrough navigation <...> is becoming the most relevant and interesting challenge today," Panov said.

He also noted that the development of the Arctic, in addition to improving navigation technologies in difficult climatic conditions, creates the opportunity to obtain new results in the field of the mineral resource base, which was previously inaccessible.

"In Soviet times, quite large groundwork was done for the study of ore occurrences, other scenarios for the mineral resource base. Now this work is ongoing. And as a result, this creates tremendous potential for the development of the Arctic for many decades to come," he concluded, adding that the Far East region will play one of the key roles in this work, and the personnel reserve, which is being formed for this purpose will be in demand.

