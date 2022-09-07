Famine danger in the world remains — FAO expert

ROME, September 7. /TASS/. The danger of famine remains in the world despite the decrease in foodstuff prices, UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) expert Monika Totova told TASS.

The decrease in international wheat prices in August 2022 "was driven by improved production prospects, especially in Canada, the United States of America and the Russian Federation, and higher seasonal availability as harvests continued in the northern hemisphere as well as the resumption of exports from the Black Sea ports in Ukraine for the first time in over five months of interruption," Totova said. "Maize prices, on the other hand, increased slightly, largely due to by lower production prospects in the European Union and the United States of America due to hot, dry conditions, while the resumption of exports from Ukraine prevented prices from increasing further," the expert noted.

"Although welcomed by import dependent countries, even a sustained decrease in international agricultural commodity prices will not reverse the danger of the hunger in the world, especially as from the historical point of view prices remain elevated," Totova said. "The number of people affected by hunger globally rose to as many as 828 million in 2021, an increase of about 46 million since 2020 and 150 million since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic," she added.

"To process wheat grain into bread, you need to transport it - transportation costs, driven by crude oil prices and supply chain bottlenecks, are high. To make flour and bread, among other inputs, energy and labor costs are high, increasing the cost of the final product and the price consumers pay. Increased cost of food, together with increased costs of energy, fuel and other necessities, are decreasing purchasing power of many across the globe and, consequently, increasing prevalence of hunger," the FAO expert noted.

"The FAO Food Price Index decreased for the fifth consecutive month in August 2022, decreasing 1.9% from its July 2022 value, but remained 7.9% the August 2021 level. It should, however, be noted that prices were already rather elevated in August 2021. All the five sub-indices (cereals, vegetable oils, meat, dairy and sugar) fell moderately in August 2022, with monthly percentage declines ranging from 1.4% for cereals to 3.3% for vegetable oils," the expert said.