Putin orders Rosatom to propose more measures to ensure ZNPP safety

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he had ordered Rosatom to submit additional measure to ensure safety at the Zaporozhye NPP.

"I asked the head of Rosatom [Alexey] Likhachev yesterday to submit additional proposals to ensure safety [at ZNPP], because the main threat there is not a reactor, but the storage facility for spent fuel," the president said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

Ukrainian forces have recently regularly shelled the ZNPP with heavy weapons. In addition, their troops tried to attack the station near the reservoir. One of these attempts, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, pursued the goal of capturing the plant ahead of a visit to the plant by an IAEA mission.

The IAEA on September 6 published the results of its mission to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, including the ZNPP. The report called for a safety zone at the ZNPP in order to prevent accidents arising from the hostilities.