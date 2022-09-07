To identify everyone: why search the Arctic for military who died decades ago

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The expedition and cultural project, dubbed Russia’s Main Fa·ade. History, Events, People, features participants from across the country - from Rostov-on-Don in the south to St. Petersburg. Since 2018, the project unites Arctic expeditions of the Russian Geographical Society, the Defense Ministry and the Northern Fleet.

It’s a heatwave in Murmansk. So weird - we are in the North, at the entrance to the Arctic, heading for the high latitudes. During this voyage, the weather will be favorable to us, though in the second part of the expedition we’ll see fogs, the air will be chilly, and the sea will become stormy.

Back in 2018, the project began from studies on the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago. In 2019, expeditions went to the Franz Josef Land, in 2020 - to the Severnaya Zemlya and the Taimyr, the New Siberian Islands and the Wrangel Island. The 2021 expedition season has been shifted to this year. The expedition in 2022 is complex - this means it features experts in different fields: from an archaeologist to an ornithologist. In addition to purely scientific tasks, the participants want to study the routes of expeditions led by Fyodor Litke, Fyodor Rozmyslov, Savva Loshkin and other explorers, to search and describe settlements and artefacts. One of the tasks is to find anything related to World War II.

We are heading for the Barents and Kara Seas, the southern island of the Novaya Zemlya and the well-known Matochkin Strait, which runs across the archipelago. The first stop is in the Novaya Zemlya’s main settlement - Belushya Guba.

The Ilya Muromets vessel for quite a long time becomes a home for us.

To identify everyone

On the Novaya Zemlya there are three military burials: in Belyshya Guba, in Malye Karmakuly and in Lagernyi. Irina Karakyan, head of the Northern Fleet’s memorial service has joined the expedition to observe the burials, to register their coordinates, and to forward information to the Novaya Zemlya’s administration to process the data and to have memorial signs installed at the burials.

The service has been working since 2014: to search for remains of the military, who died in World War II, to identify them, re-bury, to find relatives, to archive data and to update the Memorial Data Base (a unified electronic data base).

"These are years of searching. In every field season we find new servicemen, and many more are to be found. Searches begin in May and continue till frosts and snow," Irina said. "We need to lift every one, to restore their names. To verify every page."

The Arkhangelsk, Murmansk and Komi Regions are the Northern Fleet’s responsibility. In 2021, the teams found in the Komi Region five burials, in the Murmansk Region - four, and in the Arkhangelsk Region - three. Those were single burials and mass graves. In the Komi 168 people, who died in World War II, were buried, in the Murmansk Region - 66,165 people, in the Arkhangelsk Region - 3,291 people.

"In 2021, the teams found a Polikarpov I-153-M62 fighter. The local military unit’s personnel lifted the aircraft’s parts from the lake. It was near the Zapadnaya Litsa River. The aircraft was identified by the side numbers. Inside the aircraft were the pilot’s remains. The pilot was identified, too. The remains were handed over to relatives," Irina said.

According to the central navy archive, only one I-153 fighter was missing. Its production number was 7590. The pilot was Lieutenant Mikhail Golunov.

"Everyone in my family has returned home from the war. I can’t imagine what people can feel, when their relatives are missing and they know nothing about them. I can’t be unmoved, when we find remains and are unable to identify them. That upsets me," Irina continued.

For a few years, Irina and her colleagues have been supervising a war veteran, Alexey Yeroshin, who lived in Severomorsk. "He is not my grandfather, but he’s like my family," Irina told us.

One day, the veteran told them about a dream he had: "I want our followers to know the history. How it all was. To learn it from the person who knows."

"Clearly, we must publish a book, we thought. Besides, his relative, Alexey Sosin, had collected certain materials. He recorded what veterans had to say, worked in archives. So, we build up a team, find sponsors. On Alexey Yeroshin’s 100th birthday we presented to him the first, a pre-publishing copy. He didn’t make it to see the printed book - 500 copies. He didn’t make it to the 101th birthday."

Alexey Yeroshin served in the Red Army from March, 1940 to May, 1949. His career began when he was a military student, and the last line was - a battalion commander. He was badly wounded twice.

Minesweeper

It was overcast in Belyshya Guba - the location, where we went ashore for the first time.

There, 79 years ago, on July 30, 1943, sank a T-911 minesweeper, which escorted the Roshal ship. The Roshal was delivering supplies to a naval base on the Novaya Zemlya.

On that day, a Nazi submarine located and attacked the convoy. A torpedo hit the minesweeper, which exploded and sank. One of the versions says the minesweeper’s captain used the vessel to shield the Roshal.

The minesweeper’s three crew members survived the explosion, but died in the freezing water. They were buried on the shore. A monument to petty officer Alexander Spiridonov, sailors Mikhail Sevsky and Ivan Spiridonov was opened with full military honors.

As the expedition continues, we may find unregistered burials, thus whenever ashore we will continue the searches.