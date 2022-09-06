Russian Deputy PM proposes establishing international territory of advanced development

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary of the President of the Russian Federation in the Far Eastern Federal District, addressed a proposal to President Vladimir Putin to create an international advanced socioeconomic development territory. According to him, this would create comfortable conditions for Russia’s cooperation with other countries in the Far East.

"We want to propose a new form of advanced socioeconomic development territory - an international advanced socioeconomic development territory, in which we would like to make the regime as comfortable as possible for those countries we will work with in these territories," he said, addressing the head of state during the Eastern Economic Forum on Tuesday.

Trutnev explained that an appropriate regime could be created on the basis of bilateral intergovernmental agreements.

"There is interest in such regimes. If you support us, we will start negotiations," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World".