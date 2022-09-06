Putin stresses high demand for Eastern Economic Forum especially in current conditions

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed high demand for the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and relevance of the event especially given the current conditions. He was meeting with moderators of the key sessions of the event via a video link on Tuesday.

The head of state recalled that several years ago, when the need to organize the EEF was discussed, he had doubts, because there were already St. Petersburg and other economic forums.

"But still, bearing in mind the importance of this region for the country as a whole, nevertheless, then it was decided to start holding it (the EEF - TASS). And I did not regret it at all, because, indeed, it turned out to be in great demand, especially in modern conditions, as we all understand now," Putin said.

He drew attention to the fact that all the decisions that have been worked out for the development of the Far East Federal District turned out to be effective.

"Everything that is offered as bonuses, preferences - it works bringing appropriate results," the President stressed. He noted that this will be discussed in more detail at the plenary session of the forum on September 7.

