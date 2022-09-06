Russian market will adapt to EU oil price cap — expert

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian market will be able to adapt to oil price cap introduced by the European Union, VEB.RF senior banker Sergey Storchak told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Setting oil price cap is a blow to market relations, the principles of free trade. We will see how Russian oil companies can adapt. I believe the market will adapt," he said.

He also noted that the European Union may impose oil and gas price caps for Russia not only to harm the industry, but to slow down the country's economic development, since the oil sector plays a decisive role for the country's GDP.

Finance ministers of the G7 group, which includes the UK, Italy, Canada, the US, France, Germany, and Japan, earlier announced their intention to introduce the price cap on Russian oil. For doing this they "seek to establish a broad coalition" and "urge all countries that still seek to import Russian oil and petroleum products to commit to doing so only at prices at or below the price cap".

Earlier this week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak slammed the proposals to impose restrictions on the price of Russian oil as "completely absurd", adding that Moscow would suspend supplies of oil and petroleum products to states deciding to restrict the price of oil from the country.