Х5 group to open around 100 stores in Russia's Far East in 2023, president says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. X5 Group plans to enter the Far Eastern market and open around 100 stores in 2023, the retailer’s president Ekaterina Lobacheva told TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"X5 is not represented in the Far East so far. We plan to get here shortly. We have signed an agreement with the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation and we plan to open stores in four regions: in Primorye, the Khabarovsk and Zabaikalye Regions, as well as in the Amur Region. In total it is planned to open around 100 stores in 2023," she said.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum will be running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency. This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World."