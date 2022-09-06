Environmental agenda and reducing emissions still important for Russia — Industry Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The environmental agenda, the issues of decarbonization and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere remain relevant in Russia, despite the general global shift, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Uchenov said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We are somewhat adapting, we are listening to business, we are shifting certain indicators, but it does not mean that we are abandoning environmental agenda. We are adapting to the existing conditions," he said.

According to him, decarbonization issues in export-oriented industries will continue to be discussed, and environmental issues will not be taken off the agenda and will remain relevant. "This agenda continues to be very relevant despite the fact that now, it would seem the situation is tense in a different area. However, environmental issues remain on the table," Uchenov added.

