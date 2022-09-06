Putin, Kneissl to meet at EEF if they want, Kremlin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl may meet at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) if they have such a wish, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"There are no such special plans, but the president is aware, of course, that Mrs. Kneissl is here, at the forum. In case of a shared wish, of course, they will be able to meet," he said when asked about the possibility of such contacts.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum will be running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency. This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World."