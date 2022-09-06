Developing small business will Russia overcome Western sanctions — expert

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The sanctions policy of Western countries against small and medium-sized businesses in Russia is ineffective due to their flexibility, and the share of SMEs in international markets can grow significantly amid economic restructuring, President of non-governmental organization of small and medium business Opora Russia Alexander Kalinin said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"There is a structural transformation not only of the Russian economy, but of the global economy, in which the role and share of small businesses might objectively expand. New markets are emerging, particularly in employment. Small businesses are more adaptable and they are not under sanctions," he said.

Kalinin stated that small businesses now require legislative support measures, specifically removing market obstacles and adding antitrust regulations to allow SMEs to expand into new markets. He also emphasized the importance of taking steps to support small investors; currently, they are focused on large corporations, but SMEs may be a powerful force in the market.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum will be running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency. This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World."