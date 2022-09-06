Russia plans to invest $7.58 bln in tourism for 2023-2030

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Direct budget investments in Russian tourism in 2023-2030 will amount to 462 bln rubles ($7.58 bln), Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"In 2020 tourism funding was around 11 bln rubles, this year it is already more than 75 bln rubles. And these figures will increase. In the period from next year to 2030, we have planned 462 bln rubles of direct budget investments in the tourism industry," Chernyshenko said.

