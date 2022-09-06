Russia’s Energy Ministry wants to prevent growth in domestic energy prices

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Energy seeks to prevent a significant increase in domestic prices for energy resources, including fuel, and actively monitors their dynamics, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Another important task is to ensure the work of the domestic market. Everything is now stable; there are no supply issues, and pricing is set. We're monitoring it," he said.

