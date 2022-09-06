Russia, Asian partners pragmatic in respect of Northern Sea Route — Austria’s ex-minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia and its Asian partners are combining the business approach towards organizing supplies over the Northern Sea Route with the approach addressing environmental issues, ex-Foreign Minister of Austria Karin Kneissl said at the Eastern Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"It is interesting to watch how Russia, Russian companies together with partners look at this problem," the expert said. The approach is very pragmatic and at the same time it addresses environmental problems, Kneissl noted.

"One of my favorite expressions is that airlines and pipelines are moving east. And I keep saying this for twenty years," the ex-Minister said. The trend has already been set and it is now accelerating and at a very quick pace, she added.