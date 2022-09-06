Tourism to Russia’s Far East may exceed 2019 figures in 2022

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Tourist flow to Russia’s Far East in 2022 will recover to the level of 2019 and may surpass it, head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"This year we will recover to the level of 2019 figures in the Far East and even slightly exceed these indicators," she said.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko stressed that proposals for creating 12 resorts in the Far East and the concept of their development will be formed in 2022.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum will be running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency. This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World."