Sollers Auto discussing cooperation options with Chery — shareholder

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Sollers Auto is discussing different formats of cooperation with Chinese automaker Chery but not on the basis of the Ulyanovsk Motor Works (UAZ), company shareholder Zoya Kaika told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We are discussing cooperation with Chery, not partnership. This is because partnership was discussed in respect of UAZ. I regret saying the discussion was halted due to understandable reasons after UAZ had been hit by sanctions. We are nevertheless discussing different cooperation format," Kaika said.