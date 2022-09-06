Nord Stream gas pumping to resume after turbine repair completion — Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Natural gas pumping over the Nord Stream pipeline will resume when contracted work of turbine repair is completed, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"[Gas pumping will be resumed] as soon as the issue if settled in accordance with the contractual commitment of turbine repair," the Minister said.

On September 2, Gazprom informed about oil leaks from the last remaining gas compressor unit in service at the Nord Stream pipeline. The company had to completely halt gas supply over the gas pipeline to cure leaks.