Booking analogue for eco-tourism to be launched in Russia — Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Natural Resources will launch an improved analog of the Booking portal for tourism in specially protected natural areas, Minister Alexander Kozlov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Our portal is not merely an analog for Booking where accommodation can be booked," the Minister said. "The website will consolidate all tourism opportunities for federal specially protected natural areas: environmental and historical-cultural sights, single-day and multi-day routes, tours, hotels, guest houses, camping sites, and so on," Kozlov noted.

"Its full-fledged functioning will begin in early winter," the Minister added.