VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. A regasification terminal for Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky required for gas supplies to the region is likely to be built in China, Deputy CEO of Novatek Evgeny Ambrosov told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"It will be stationed in Petropavlovsk and construction will clearly be other than in Petropavlovsk - I think, in China," the top manager said.