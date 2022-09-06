Russian Energy Ministry does not expect problems with Sakhalin-2 supplies — Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry does not expect any problems with production and supplies under the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project, Minister Nikolay Shulginov told TASS in the interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"All the required measures were taken in respect of the Sakhalin-2 to prevent the impairment of its operations. The operator was created - Sakhalin Energy. As far as I am aware, certain companies will participate in it. Therefore, I do not expect any problems with this project: the operator is working and the project is functioning," the Minister said.

Mitsui and Mitsubishi informed earlier about their intention to keep stakes in the Sakhalin-2 project.