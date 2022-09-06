Russian startup among G20 event winners — Ministry

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Qapsula startup joined ranks of winners of the G20 Digital Innovation Network, the Ministry of Economic Development said.

The event was staged in Bali from September 2 to 4. The winners’ project will be included into a special G20 guide with the best technology solutions of this year, the Ministry added.

Qapsula is the Russian developer of IT products for pharmaceutical companies. Its services are used to create patient support programs, doctor-to-doctor competence centers and for marketing, clinical and statistical studies.