Energy consumption growth in Russia can grow by about 1.5% — Energy Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The growth of energy consumption in Russia at the moment amounted to 1.9%, by the end of the year it will remain at about 1.5%, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Energy consumption by all industries, small and medium-sized businesses, the population, and the own needs of power plants, taking into account losses in power grids, is now growing by 1.9% compared to last year. Even against the background of the heat, we have overcome the summer record high. I think that by the end of the year we will manage to stay at a growth rate of approximately 1.5%," he said.

At the end of 2021, energy consumption in Russia increased by 5.4% in annual terms up to 1.107 trillion kWh, and generation increased by 6%, up to 1.131 trillion kWh.

