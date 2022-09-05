Russian banks’ mortgage portfolio to total record $240 bln in 2022, VTB says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The portfolio of mortgage loans of Russian banks will rise by 15% by the end of 2022 to 14.8 trillion rubles ($240 bln), hitting a fresh all-time high, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s second-largest lender VTB Anatoly Pechatnikov said on Monday.

"VTB projects that by the end of 2022 the mortgage portfolio in Russia considering the acquired rights and securitization may rise by 15% by the end of 2022, reaching 14.8 trillion rubles, which will be an all-time record," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The banker expects the mortgage lending market to continue developing fast. "As a result, even this year the rates of mortgage loans provision will become quite high in Russia, though lower than in the record 2021. According to VTB’s projections, mortgage sales of Russian banks by the end of the year may reach 4.5-4.6 trillion rubles," he added.

That said, the market of unsecured loans (consumer loans and car loans) in Russia has been developing slower this year than last year, mainly due to a decrease in sales in the first half of 2022 amid high rates, Pechatnikov noted.

