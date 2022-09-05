Dumping Russian gas supplies won’t solve climate issues, says Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 5. /TASS/. Speaking to participants of a Kamchatka-hosted environmental forum on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin took a swipe at Europe over its odd way of solving global environmental problems, like starving the continent of Russian gas supplies and returning to coal energy.

All countries undoubtedly back initiatives to reduce emissions, but it is necessary to do it in a timely fashion, by getting industrial enterprises ready, he noted. "However, if you jump ahead, receive cheap Russian gas, and then later cut the supplies of this gas yourself and go back to everything that was previously vilified, including coal generation, this is, of course, not the best way of solving global issues, " Putin explained.

The president responded to a forum participant, who mentioned two global issues, climate change and the pollution of the World Ocean, saying that they require joint efforts, though certain countries instead pin the blame on Russia for failing to fulfill obligations, particularly on emissions reduction. The girl also dwelt on the issue of a general clean-up of territories and asked whether coastal clean-up projects might be included in this initiative, making them international.

"I think the importance of the problem that we are discussing today, and the one that you raised obviously makes global cooperation relevant," he said, adding that despite all current difficulties in global affairs "international cooperation in the environmental area will undoubtedly continue," the leader assured.