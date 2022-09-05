Putin says many Russian and foreign companies want to enter Sakhalin 2 project

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 5. /TASS/. There are enough Russian and foreign companies that would like to enter the Sakhalin 2 project, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"As far as Sakhalin 2 is concerned we have enough foreigners and Russian legal entities willing to enter the project," he said at a meeting devoted to Kamchatka’s social and economic development.

"The issue of distributing resources from this field is related to our obligations, including the work of operators at the enterprise, with large volumes flowing to Japan, South Korea, though local consumers are of paramount importance for us," Putin said.

On June 30, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree under which a Russian stock company will replace Sakhalin Energy as the operator of the Sakhalin-2 project. Gazprom owns the controlling stake (50% plus 1 share) in Sakhalin Energy, Shell has 27.5% of the shares, the Japanese Mitsui and Mitsubishi own 12.5% and 10%, respectively. On August 2, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the decree on establishment of the Sakhalinskaya Energiya, the new operator of Sakhalin 2. The company was registered on August 5.