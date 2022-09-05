Novatek shares up by almost 5% on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The price of Novatek shares gained almost 5% during the main trading session on Moscow Exchange, according to trading data. The price of shares reached 1,200 rubles per share for the first time since April 8, 2022.

As of 3:33 pm Moscow time the price of Novatek shares rose by 4.4% to 1,199.4 rubles per share. By 3:56 pm the company’s shares extended gains to 4.82% to 1,204.2 rubles per share, according to data provided by Moscow Exchange.

Shares went up after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Novatek would post good financial results this year.

Novatek is engaged in exploration, production, processing and marketing of gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Deposits and license areas of the company are located in Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets autonomous district.