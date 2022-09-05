Putin says Novatek will post "very good" financial result this year

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 5. /TASS/. Novatek will post very good financial results by the end of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday. He also urged the company to contribute much to the development of Russian regions.

"As Energy Minister, the supervising Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Finance Minister reported to me, the company will post very good financial results this year, and the level of dividends paid is also solid, as the minister told me," Putin said at a meeting devoted to Kamchatka’s social and economic development. "Hopefully, Novatek will contribute much to solving pressing issues in the regions where it operates, including Kamchatka, as well," he said.

"Hopefully, Novatek will make its notable contribution to the development of not only the sector but regions as well, just as has been the case by now," Putin added.