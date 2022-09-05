New business resident plans to invest $820 million in Arkhangelsk Region

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. A new business resident of the Russian Federation’s Arctic Zone will invest about 50 billion rubles ($820 million) in the Arkhangelsk Region’s economy. During the Eastern Economic Forum, the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic and the First Ore Mining Company inked an agreement on construction of a mining and processing plant at the Pavlovskoye lead-zinc field, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday.

"It is a historic event," the Arkhangelsk Region’s Minister of Economic Development, Industry and Science Viktor Ikonnikov said at the signing ceremony. "The Arctic Zone’s biggest resident, the Pavlovskoye field project, comes to the Arkhangelsk Region."

"It is the biggest project, with about 900 jobs, about 50 billion rubles in investments," he added.

The investments in the project will be more than 48 billion rubles; the project will offer 868 jobs.

The Pavlovskoye lead-zinc deposit was discovered in the late 1990s. In terms of silver-containing lead-zinc ores reserves, the deposit is one of Russia’s five largest deposits. The annual production is planned at 3.5 million tonnes of ore. The annual capacity of the future mining and processing plant is planned at 220,000 tonnes of zinc and 47,000 tonnes of lead concentrate.

The Arctic Zone’s business residents in the Arkhangelsk Region enjoy revenue tax benefits: for the first five years they pay 5%, for the following five years - 10%. They pay lower property taxes: for the first five years - 0.1%, for the following five years - 1.1%. These incentives are applicable for five tax periods.

