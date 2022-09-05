Nornickel says new town in Krasnoyarsk Region’s north due in 2026

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) will complete the construction of a new town on the Taimyr Peninsula (the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north) in 2026. The town’s population will be 600-700 people, the company’s Vice President Andrey Grachev told the Eastern Economic Forum on Monday.

Tukhard was founded in the 1970s as a town for construction workers employed with a natural gas producer NorilskGazprom, a Nornickel subsidiary. Local residents, the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples, tended to settle in temporary accommodation facilities for workers to be close to communications and conveniences. Later on, the settlement ended up located in the sanitary protection zone.

"Tukhard’s residents have chosen the location for a new town and its infrastructures. The construction of a new town for 600-700 people is due to be completed in 2026," the company’s representative said, adding Nornickel had initiated the free, prior and informed consent (FPIC) procedure to learn what preferences the locals had.

Nornickel, he continued, was the first company to use the procedure in the Arctic. The FPIC procedure will be a new element in the corporate policies, he added.

The FPIC procedure is a UN-developed standard, which guarantees to indigenous peoples the right to determine their own political, social, economic and cultural priorities.

Additionally, the company’s policy in cooperation with the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples has about 40 events, including the support for the School of Public Diplomacy, Nornickel’s vice president said. This project is being implemented by the Federal Agency for Nationalities and the Moscow State Institute of Foreign Relations.

