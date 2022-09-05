No official delegation from Kazakhstan expected at Eastern Economic Forum — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. No official delegation from Kazakhstan is expected to attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), but Russian President Vladimir Putin’s program includes many other international contacts, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, there is no official delegation from Kazakhstan," he told journalists when asked whether Putin plans to meet with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, or with the Kazakh delegation on the forum’s sidelines.

"The president will have many meetings on the closing day, September 7," he said, adding presidential aide Yury Ushakov will give more details.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that Putin will meet with foreign leaders on the sidelines of the forum to exchange views on current issues of bilateral and regional agenda.