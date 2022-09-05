Cutting Russian gas supplies not best way to solve global environmental issues, Putin says

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 5. /TASS/. Europe has chosen not the best way of solving global environmental problems as it first jumped ahead, and then, cutting supplies of Russian gas, got back everything that it anathematized, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

All countries surely support the initiatives to cut emissions, but it should be done in due time, he noted. "Whereas if you jump ahead, receive cheap Russian gas, and later cut the supplies of this gas yourself and activate everything that was anathematized right away, including coal generation, this is not the best way of solving global issues, of course," Putin said when speaking about the global issues of climate change and the World Ocean pollution.