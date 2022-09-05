Possibilities to book gas volumes for EU absent due to western sanctions, Kremlin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. There are no possibilities to book volumes of gas for the European Union to be pumped via Nord Stream, with everything relying on one turbine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"You know that the problems with pumping arose due to the sanctions imposed against [Russia] and against a number of companies by western states, including Germany and the UK," he told reporters, adding that "there are no other reasons leading to pumping issues."

Only one gas compressor remains in operating condition, and even it misbehaves, Peskov noted. "The system had various booking possibilities, which disappeared due to the sanctions [imposed by the West against Russia], and everything virtually relies on one gas compressor that needs serious maintenance," the official stressed.

Speaking about conditions for resuming gas pumping, Presidential Spokesman said that sanctions hinder maintenance activities and the movement of gas compressors, as well as provision of legal guarantees.

"For Gazprom providing Russian economy with the resource has always been a priority, and the whole system suggests that the demands of the Russian economy, Russian consumers are met in the first place," he said when asked whether a reduction in gas production would be sensitive for the country’s economy, adding that the issue is mainly about social facilities, citizens and the country’s industry.