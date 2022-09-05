Gas price in Europe exceeds $2,900 per 1,000 cubic meters amid Nord Stream halt

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe exceeded $2,900 per 1,000 cubic meters during Monday trading for the first time since the end of August as supplies via Nord Stream have been fully suspended, according to data provided by London’s ICE. The total increase in the gas price since the beginning of the day has reached 32.5%.

The price of gas futures for October delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $2,916 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 284.465 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

On September 2, Gazprom said oil leakage had been identified during maintenance activities at the only gas compressor unit of Nord Stream remaining in operation, due to which the holding had to completely halt pumping via the gas pipeline.

Gazprom fully halted supplies through Nord Stream from August 31 to September 3. Upon completion of works and the absence of technical malfunctions of the unit, it was planned to resume gas supplies at the volume of 33 mln cubic meters per day.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe, has been used at about 20% of its maximum capacity since July 27 due to the shutdown of two gas turbines. One of them, built in Canada by Siemens Energy, was sent to Montreal for repairs. Due to Ottawa’s sanctions against Russia, the manufacturer initially refused to return the repaired turbine to Germany, but after numerous requests from Berlin, the company decided to do it.

However, the turbine is now stuck in Germany since Gazprom has not got a full package of documents allowing transportation and repair of engines for Nord Stream. Meanwhile the remaining engines have been pulled out of operation, expecting maintenance works to be done by Siemens specialists.