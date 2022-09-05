Russia’s Federal Customs Service transfers $70 bln to budget in January-August

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Customs Service transferred 4.265 trillion rubles ($70 bln) to the federal budget in January-August 2022, which is 5.4% higher than the target, the service said in a statement on Monday.

"In eight months of 2022, the customs authorities transferred 4.265 trillion rubles to the federal budget. The fiscal result reached exceeds the target by 5.4%," the report said.

Additionally transferred payments amounted to 220 bln rubles ($3.6 bln), according to the service.