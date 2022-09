MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a government meeting on economic matters upon return from Vladivostok, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Upon his return from Vladivostok, the president plans to hold a government meeting on economic issues in a wider context," he said.

Putin will be in Vladivostok on September 6-7 to attend the Eastern Economic Forum.