EEF plenary session with Putin’s participation expected to be interesting — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 7, which will be attended by President Vladimir Putin, is expected to be very interesting, bearing in mind the current situation in the world, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS ahead of the forum.

"Obviously, it will be a very interesting plenary session," he said when asked whether a traditional question-and-answer session is planned after Putin’s speech at the Eastern Economic Forum. "Both the presidential speech and following questions and answers, and discussions are planned," he said.

"Naturally, each such session is very interesting in the current situation. And not only businessmen are closely watching it, but also from the point of view of some political news as well," he noted.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the topics of Putin’s speech will include global processes and issues of the development of Russia’s Far East. The plenary session will be moderated by Ilya Doronov, a journalist and managing director of the RBC television channel.

