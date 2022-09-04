West openly hindering its companies’ participation in forums in Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The authorities of Western countries are exerting pressure on foreign companies to hamper their presence on the Russia market and their participation in international forums in Russia, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Western countries are exerting absolutely open pressure, absolutely open pressure on their companies," he told TASS when asked whether the authorities of Western countries had tried to hamper the participation of business delegations in the forum.

"Many companies have withdrawn from our market. Their niches are being taken by domestic businesses and companies from other countries," he said, adding that they are doing it "willingly, deriving direct profit."

"Notably, those who are leaving are sustaining serious losses," he noted.

"No niche can stay empty in the business world. A vacant niche is immediately filled from other sources," he stressed.