Ship traffic in Bosporus suspended due to breakdown of cargo vessel cruising to Ukraine

ANKARA, September 3. /TASS/. Vessel traffic in the Bosporus was suspended due to a breakdown of a bulk carrier bound for Ukraine, Anadolu Ajansi reported on Saturday, citing Turkey’s Coast Guard.

According to the report, the 107-meter-long Briza cargo vessel anchored near Kandilli due to a breakdown. Two tug boats were promptly sent to the scene of the incident, and the Coast Guard took the stranded vessel to Ahirkapi, the news agency said.

On Thursday, traffic on the strait was suspended after the Lady Zehma vessel, carrying 3,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine to Italy, ran aground. Maritime traffic was restored on Friday. The ship was towed to Ahirkapi, where it was anchored. According to preliminary data, the incident was due to a rudder failure. No one was hurt in the incident.