EC to seek after Russian oil price cap introduction in EU — commissioner

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) will work with European Union member-states to set the price cap for Russian oil agreed by G7 member-states, Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday in a statement posted on the EC’s website.

"The Commission will play its full part in working to achieve unanimity among our 27 Member States in order to implement this measure in the EU. Our aim is to do so in line with the timeline agreed under the EU's sixth sanctions package - meaning 5 December 2022 for crude oil and 5 February 2023 for petroleum products," Gentiloni said.

Earlier on Friday, G7 Finance Ministers announced the intent to introduce the price cap for Russian oil and petroleum products in their statement.