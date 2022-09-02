European Commission suggests limiting electricity consumption — Euractiv

BRUSSELS, September 2. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) intends to reform the EU electricity market and introduce the electricity price cap, Brussels-based Euractive news portal said on Friday.

"The European Commission is working on emergency intervention as well as a "winter package" of measures to optimize the functioning of EU electricity markets and lower consumer bills," Euractive reported.

Actions considered include demand reduction measures for electricity use, a price cap for so-called "inframarginal" electricity generation technologies, and using revenue from them to finance measures that directly lower tariffs for selected consumers, the news outlet said.