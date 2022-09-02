Russia buys 10,800 tonnes of grain worth $2.7 mln for intervention fund — Exchange

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia has bought another batch of grain for its intervention fund. According to a statement of the National Mercantile Exchange, at its auction, 10,800 tonnes of grain were purchased by the state to the tune of 167.2 million rubles ($2.7 mln).

"At the National Mercantile Exchange, regular exchange auction was held as part of state procurement interventions in the grain market, as a result of which 10,800 tonnes of grain were sold for a total of167.2 mln rubles," the report says.

Compared to the previous auction held on August 26, 2022, the volume of purchases was halved.

In total, since August 1, there have been 16 trading days, six of which turned out to be productive. During these days, a total of 41,850 tonnes of grain was purchased for 532.6 million rubles ($8.8 mln). The next auction is scheduled for September 5-8.

Earlier, Russia’s Agriculture Ministry announced plans to purchase up to 1 million tonnes of grain to the state intervention fund. As part of state interventions, this year it is planned to purchase grain in the regions of Siberia, the Urals and Central Russia. The ministry added that in the coming years the volume of the fund will be increased to 3 million tonnes. In the future, in the event of a sharp rise in prices, grain will be sold to Russian flour milling and baking enterprises, and this will allow the market to "cool" and maintain a stable situation, the ministry noted.

The Russian authorities have carried out state interventions in the form of purchase and sale of grain since 2001 to regulate domestic prices. As part of purchasing interventions, the state, in order to support producers, purchases grain from farmers for an intervention fund, and as part of sale interventions, it sells it in order to prevent price increases.