TASS, September 2. Huhtamaki divested its business in Russia, the Finnish packaging materials producer said on Friday.

"Huhtamaki has sold its operations in Russia to Espetina Ltd. Espetina is a holding company owned by Alexander Govor and Iury Kushnerov," the company said. The transaction covers four manufacturing units in Russia.

The company announced its intentions to divest its Russian business on April 14. The transaction price totaled 151 mln euro, Huhtamaki said.