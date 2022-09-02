Western sanctions provoke disruption of energy supplies — Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Sanctions of the Western countries are only provoking interruptions in energy supplies, leading to the energy price increase, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said at the G20 Energy Ministers’ Meeting.

"The recent energy crisis complicates the task of achieving sustainable development goals, including in terms of securing the access to inexpensive, reliable, sustainable and modern energy sources for everyone, to eliminate the energy deficit and inequality. Unilateral restrictions of Western countries against Russia provoke interruptions of energy supplies and growth of global energy prices," the Minister said.

"Actions of certain countries run counter to the market logic and prejudice interests of their citizens. Consumption and demand for energy resources are used as a tool of the political pressure. Despite introduced restrictions, the Russian energy sector and the economy continue sustainable functioning," Shulginov added.