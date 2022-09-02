Global energy crisis root causes to be eliminated to overcome it — Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The only way out from the world’s energy crisis is through elimination of its root causes, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said at the G20 Energy Ministers’ Meeting.

"The exit from this crisis is possible through eliminating its root causes only. In the first instance, this is the restoration of natural chains of energy flows and the buildup of a balanced energy and climate policy," the Minister said.

Actions of Western countries to reduce climate impacts should not result in limiting access to energy, Shulginov said. "Solutions for tasks of reducing the climate impact should not entail limitations of access to energy. It is preferable instead of the dramatic rejection of coal-fired power generation to implement advanced technologies for cleaner use of this energy resource," the Minister noted.