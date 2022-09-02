UN should take measures for lifting restrictions of Russian food supplies — official

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow insists on additional measures to be taken by the UN for real lifting of restrictions on Russian foodstuff supplies to global markets, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"We insist on additional measures to be taken by the United Nations, its relevant entities, to support actual and not declarative guarantees for bringing Russian agricultural products to global markets within the framework of the [Istanbul] grain deal I have mentioned," Ryabkov said.

To this end, "efficient measures should be taken to support reliable insurance, reduce freight, support access of relevant vessels to ports of appropriate countries, and so on," the Deputy Foreign Minister added.