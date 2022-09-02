Russia ready to export up to 30 mln tonnes of grain in H2 2022 — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia continues honoring all the commitments on agricultural products supplies to foreign partners and is ready to supply up to 30 mln tonnes of grain to foreign markets in the second half of this year, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Friday.

"Russia continues meeting all its obligations towards international partners and within the framework of agreements with the UN is ready to supply up to 30 mln tonnes of grain to foreign markets in the second half of this year. This will enable supporting the countries in need and will facilitate stabilization of the food situation globally," the Ministry said.

The role of Russia as one of key agricultural suppliers is growing in conditions of the global food crisis, the Ministry noted. "We will be able to not merely close internal needs but also to make a significant contribution to common food security and help in combating global famine," the Ministry added.